Systems Analyst

JOB PURPOSE:

The Senior Systems Analyst must ensure that all system designs are aligned with business objectives and requirements and ensure that requirements are accurate and complete. The successful candidate must ensure quality delivery, optimum performance and stability of systems and ensure ideal integration of new and existing systems to the broader IT environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Perform high-level impact analysis and project scoping over various systems and sub-systems;

– Perform detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis on new/enhanced developments;

– Perform key system checks and diagnostics to identify errors, and resolve issues highlighted;

– Ensuring system designs are aligned with business goals and requirements;

– Document and implement best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that the best

solutions and architecture designs are implemented;

– Make changes and enhancements to current systems following SDLC and corporate

governance;

– Assesses current system efficiency and makes recommendations in respect of optimal use where required;

– Provide technical input and advice on new development and changes to current systems;

– Supporting developers and testers to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly;

– Post implementation support to business and Technology; and

– Handling queries / errors regarding enhancements of the production systems.

Minimum requirements:

– B-Tech, Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Engineering;

– Must have 5 years System Analysis experience;

– Must have 5 years development experience; and

– Knowledge of financial services.

Competencies:

– Theoretical qualification in architecture (e.g. TOGAF);

– Ability to train and coach other personnel on continuous improvement methodologies;

– Knowledge of systems thinking;

– SDLC knowledge;

– Basic project management skills;

– Good analytical thinking and decision making;

– Good presentation, communication and interpersonal skills;

– Flexibility and adaptability;

– High stress tolerance, is consistently calm and focused under pressure;

– Problem solving skills;

– Good negotiator; and

– Time management

In addition to the above the candidate must –

– Have the ability to influence others at all levels of the organization;

– Basic understanding of the higher education sector;

– Establish effective business relationships, interact with management at all levels and assist management in the understanding, adaption and implementation of internal control principles;

– Strong overall business acumen with the ability to align governance, risk and control needs and requirements with the realities of the work environment;

– Ability to work independently and as part of the team (interacts with respect, patience and

tolerance with a commitment to service excellence;

– Demonstrates courage, integrity and honesty in accordance with highest ethical standards;

– Takes personal ownership of work and deliverables;

– Must be reliable and trustworthy.

