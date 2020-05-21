Automation Test Analyst

We are looking for Technical Testers for a top tier Financial Services Company, if you have experience in front and backend experience, microservices, manual and automated testing you will fit in. You will assist in building automation systems to rapidly deploy world-class software in a highly agile environment where you can be one with the developers.

Technical Requirements:

Scala, JavaScript, and UFT amongst others)

SQL

Selenium/ Java/ Javascript for Automation

Qualifications

Degree in computer science or business information systems ideal, solid experience will be considered as well

