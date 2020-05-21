Dimension Data, OLR form strategic partnership

Dimension Data has announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with OLR that brings a collective range of services to the retail sector in South Africa.

Dimension Data has established a specialised Retail Practice within Britehouse, to bring strategic focus to the sector.

The two companies will jointly go-to-market to provide Oracle centric services to retailers across South Africa.

The strength of this partnership lies in OLR’s Oracle retail technical capabilities and Dimension Data’s ability to provide enterprise application solutions and comprehensive Oracle project delivery and support.

Tony Nugent, Britehouse retail practice executive, says: “This guarantees retailers across South Africa a holistic service. Dimension Data brings scale and maturity to complex Oracle application systems, delivery and support as well as strong technical, integration, infrastructure and cloud capabilities.”

Stephen Godman, OLR sales director EMEA, says, “OLR’s deep Oracle retail skills and capabilities ensure that our clients take full advantage of the Oracle Retail Suite to achieve substantial and wide-ranging improvements in corporate performance. OLR has developed a number of unique accelerators which reduce project risk and increase the speed of delivery of solutions.”

Nugent adds: “We will be able to provide high-touch, on-site services combined with offshore services to minimise the cost of project delivery and support. Through this partnership we’re able to supply a full range of application and technical support services.

“We are bringing to the table the best combination of local and global capabilities for retailers.”