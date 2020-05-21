HMD Global appoints Stephen Taylor to lead marketing

HMD Global has announced the appointment of Stephen Taylor as chief marketing officer.

He will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy and execution for the entire portfolio of Nokia phones and will report into CEO Florian Seiche.

Taylor has worked for brands including PayPal and Samsung. At HMD Global, Stephen.

Taylor comments: “I am honoured, humbled and thrilled to be joining HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. During such unprecedented times for us all, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such a dedicated and passionate team and have already witnessed great collaboration in the face of uncertainty.

“I can’t wait to continue the exciting journey Nokia phones are on as we aim to make them the world’s most loved mobile devices.”

Seiche adds: “As we continue to focus on digital-first marketing strategies, it’s crucial we attract and retain talent with an appreciation for future-proofing our business. I believe Stephen’s wealth of experience, leadership skills and collaborative approach will help us to not only deliver more impactful campaigns, but to also broaden our community and impact on social media.

“Nokia phones are built on a solid foundation of quality design and trust thanks to our industry leading commitment to security and a promise to deliver regular updates across our entire smartphone portfolio. It’s crucial that the talent we bring into the HMD Global family shares our collective ambition to deliver experiences that just keep getting better. I look forward to seeing us take further strides here with the help of Stephen.”