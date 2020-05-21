Massive growth in server attacks

While staying home is undoubtedly a safer option in these turbulent times, it does not mean that no threats are awaiting the users in the digital world.

Kaspersky telemetry showed that both brute force attacks on databases and web attacks have grown by almost a quarter daily in the first trimester of 2020, while most users were working from home.

From an information security standpoint, an employee within the office network and an employee connecting to the same network from home are two completely different users. It seems cybercriminals share this view, as the number of attacks on servers and remote access tools has increased as their usage has grown, with the average daily number of brute force attacks on database servers in April 2020 increasing by 23% from January.

In addition, the average number of web attacks blocked by Kaspersky Web threats detection technologies increased by a staggering 25% from January 2020. All of the threats grew more or less proportionally, however, most web attacks that were blocked originated with resources that redirected users to phishing websites.

Furthermore, the researchers also detected an increase in Trojan-PSW browser script modifications, which are used to steal bank card credentials entered by users while shopping online and then transfer them to cybercriminals.

Websites capable of silently installing cookie files on users’ computers and resources that injected advertising scripts into users’ traffic also accounted for a significant share of the web threats.

“Usually, when we monitor changes in activities of certain threats, we think it’s far-fetched to associate them with concurrent world events, unless those have a direct relation to the cyberthreats,” comments Denis Parinov, Kaspersky security researcher.

“However, this case is different, as users’ behaviour has changed worldwide. Undoubtedly, all changes in activity cannot be fully tied to users staying home with absolute certainly – there are always other unaccounted factors in the equation – but the trend certainly shows that staying home has affected both users and cybercriminals.

“We advise users to stay cautious and use a reliable security solution to protect themselves from online threats, too.”