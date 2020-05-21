Software Developer – Western Cape

May 21, 2020

Job Description

Looking for a highly skilled Software Engineer with a strong background in building high-quality and high-performing web applications primarily using the Microsoft technology stack. You will be tasked with building and maintaining internal and external facing applications.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Understand requirements from a business perspective and contribute to designing clear, easy-to-use applications from a user perspective
  • Work closely with others on the teams/team members to come up with the best possible solutions for the applications
  • Ensure compliance of final product with end-user specifications through regular reviews with designated end-user groups where applicable

Skills & Qualifications

  • Minimum of 3+ years hands on development experience using Microsoft .NET technologies to build Micro Service Architecture, Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows and Web Services.
  • ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, .NET Frameworks, Azure, Angular 6.0
  • National Diploma or Degree in Computer sciences or related discipline

Benefits

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Parking
  • Flexible working hours

