Software Developer – Western Cape

Job Description

Looking for a highly skilled Software Engineer with a strong background in building high-quality and high-performing web applications primarily using the Microsoft technology stack. You will be tasked with building and maintaining internal and external facing applications.

Role & Responsibilities

Understand requirements from a business perspective and contribute to designing clear, easy-to-use applications from a user perspective

Work closely with others on the teams/team members to come up with the best possible solutions for the applications

Ensure compliance of final product with end-user specifications through regular reviews with designated end-user groups where applicable

Skills & Qualifications

Minimum of 3+ years hands on development experience using Microsoft .NET technologies to build Micro Service Architecture, Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows and Web Services.

ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, .NET Frameworks, Azure, Angular 6.0

National Diploma or Degree in Computer sciences or related discipline

Benefits

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Parking

Flexible working hours

