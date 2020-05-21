Software Developer – Western Cape

Job Description
Looking for a highly skilled Software Engineer with a strong background in building high-quality and high-performing web applications primarily using the Microsoft technology stack. You will be tasked with building and maintaining internal and external facing applications.
Role & Responsibilities
- Understand requirements from a business perspective and contribute to designing clear, easy-to-use applications from a user perspective
- Work closely with others on the teams/team members to come up with the best possible solutions for the applications
- Ensure compliance of final product with end-user specifications through regular reviews with designated end-user groups where applicable
Skills & Qualifications
- Minimum of 3+ years hands on development experience using Microsoft .NET technologies to build Micro Service Architecture, Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows and Web Services.
- ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, .NET Frameworks, Azure, Angular 6.0
- National Diploma or Degree in Computer sciences or related discipline
Benefits
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Parking
- Flexible working hours