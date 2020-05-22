Facebook and the move to remote working

Facebook may make remote work permanent for at least half of its workers.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, speaking to staff via a livestream, says the move to remote working has been hastened by the Covid-19 pandemic, with most employees working from home now.

Remote working for most workers will most likely stay in place for the rest of the year.

While there is no specific goal for how many employees will work from home in the long-term, Zuckerberg says a survey of employees shows that it will become more of a reality going forward.

The survey indicated that half of employees believe their productivity while working from home is at least as good as in the office.

Meanwhile, 75% of workers say they would move to a different city if they had the opportunity to work remotely.

Zuckerberg warned that remote workers may face salary cuts.