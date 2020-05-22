Intermediate Software Developer

May 22, 2020

Responsibilities: 

  • Executing the full lifecycle of Agile software development

  • Collaborating with product specialists and designers across the globe to build client bespoke configurable software components

  • Rapidly building and configuring bespoke client solutions using existing modules

  • Producing well designed, testable, maintainable, secure and efficient code

  • Writing and maintaining both unit and integration tests

  • Developing internal tooling and automation for continuous integration • Participating in planning, daily stand-ups and retrospective meetings

  • Developing and maintaining enterprise-grade RESTful Web API’s

 Required Skills and Education 

  • Successful delivery of projects to production environments

  • 2+ years’ experience developing multi-layer systems using C#.NET

  • 2+ years’ experience developing web-based applications with HTML, CSS, JavaScript

  • 2+ years’ experience in database design and development

  • Experience of working in an Agile team environment

  • Degree or Diploma in Computing or similar qualification

  • Microsoft Certification an advantage

 There are lots of roles out there, why would you want this role?

  • Opportunity to work autonomously, with flexible working arrangements (you’re an adult so they will treat
    you like one)

  • Opportunity to work with some of the latest technologies and best-practise software patterns

  • Experience working in a knowledgeable, high-achieving, experienced and fun team

  • Chance to work with talented developers from around the globe who are passionate and dedicated to
    what they do

  • Chance to further hone your tech skills working in a SCRUM environment

  • Opportunity to work on a successful enterprise product used by Top-Tier Financial institutions around the
    world.

  • Chance to build your career with a successful company that values its employees.

