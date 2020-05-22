Intermediate Software Developer

Responsibilities:

Executing the full lifecycle of Agile software development

Collaborating with product specialists and designers across the globe to build client bespoke configurable software components

Rapidly building and configuring bespoke client solutions using existing modules

Producing well designed, testable, maintainable, secure and efficient code

Writing and maintaining both unit and integration tests

Developing internal tooling and automation for continuous integration • Participating in planning, daily stand-ups and retrospective meetings

Developing and maintaining enterprise-grade RESTful Web API’s

Required Skills and Education

Successful delivery of projects to production environments

2+ years’ experience developing multi-layer systems using C#.NET

2+ years’ experience developing web-based applications with HTML, CSS, JavaScript

2+ years’ experience in database design and development

Experience of working in an Agile team environment

Degree or Diploma in Computing or similar qualification

Microsoft Certification an advantage

There are lots of roles out there, why would you want this role?

Opportunity to work autonomously, with flexible working arrangements (you’re an adult so they will treat

you like one)

Opportunity to work with some of the latest technologies and best-practise software patterns

Experience working in a knowledgeable, high-achieving, experienced and fun team

Chance to work with talented developers from around the globe who are passionate and dedicated to

what they do

Chance to further hone your tech skills working in a SCRUM environment

Opportunity to work on a successful enterprise product used by Top-Tier Financial institutions around the

world.

Chance to build your career with a successful company that values its employees.

