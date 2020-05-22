Intermediate Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Executing the full lifecycle of Agile software development
- Collaborating with product specialists and designers across the globe to build client bespoke configurable software components
- Rapidly building and configuring bespoke client solutions using existing modules
- Producing well designed, testable, maintainable, secure and efficient code
- Writing and maintaining both unit and integration tests
- Developing internal tooling and automation for continuous integration • Participating in planning, daily stand-ups and retrospective meetings
- Developing and maintaining enterprise-grade RESTful Web API’s
Required Skills and Education
- Successful delivery of projects to production environments
- 2+ years’ experience developing multi-layer systems using C#.NET
- 2+ years’ experience developing web-based applications with HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- 2+ years’ experience in database design and development
- Experience of working in an Agile team environment
- Degree or Diploma in Computing or similar qualification
- Microsoft Certification an advantage
There are lots of roles out there, why would you want this role?
- Opportunity to work autonomously, with flexible working arrangements (you’re an adult so they will treat
you like one)
- Opportunity to work with some of the latest technologies and best-practise software patterns
- Experience working in a knowledgeable, high-achieving, experienced and fun team
- Chance to work with talented developers from around the globe who are passionate and dedicated to
what they do
- Chance to further hone your tech skills working in a SCRUM environment
- Opportunity to work on a successful enterprise product used by Top-Tier Financial institutions around the
world.
- Chance to build your career with a successful company that values its employees.