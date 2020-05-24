Network Engineer

Job & Company Description:

The client is based in South Africa as well as the US, where they provide application delivery software for companies of all sizes. They work closely with big players in the industry such as AWS, Azure, Redhat, Docker, GCP as well as Nutanix. They are looking for exceptional network engineers to become evangelists for their products in order to lead technical discussions with clients, including doing demos etc. They are looking for someone that is extremely technical, analytical, and has experience dealing with clients of all sizes. You need to have a thirst for learning new things in the Linux and networking world, and is comfortable interacting with clients.

What is in it for you:

Flexible structures, flat hierarchies and motivated colleagues

Remuneration is competitive, and is negotiable depending on experience

20 leave days

Learn unique and valuable skills from industry experts

Your very own laptop

Grow with a global business

Be involved in ingthings that no one else in Africa is doing!

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc (Computer Science) or relevant IT qualification

A+, N+ Certifications

4 years’ experience as a network engineer

Excellent verbal and written communication in English.

Virtualization experience (VMWare, Xen, KVM, Hyper-V, etc.)

Advanced networking knowledge (TCP, IPv4/IPv6, etc.)

Experience with networks, firewalls and DNS.

Strong technical problem-solving skills especially in relation to networking, services and protocols.

Experience with webhosting or web services including Apache, Nginx, HAProxy, etc.

Experience with technologies like load balancing, web acceleration.

Existing experience using CRM systems.

Willing to work flexi-hours to accommodate US clients.

