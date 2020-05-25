Datacentrix gains Lenovo Authorised Service Partner accreditation

Datacentrix has extended its partnership with hardware technology company, Lenovo, adding the title of Authorised Service Partner (ASP) to its existing Tier 1 Platinum Partner certifications for Lenovo’s PC Group (PCG) and Datacentre Group (DCG).

The company is now one of only two South African Tier 1 Platinum Partners to also be named as an ASP.

“Datacentrix has enjoyed a close working relationship with Lenovo in South Africa for many years, and it was a natural next step for us to add the ASP certification to our existing qualifications,” explains Shawn Marx, Datacentrix business unit manager for Converged Solutions. “The new accreditation allows us to deepen client interactions, providing local businesses with an end-to-end Lenovo offering – from presales right through to break/fix services.”

Datacentrix has used the lockdown period constructively to bolster its skills base, completing more than 630 vendor-related certifications since the end of March to mid-May, including the Lenovo ASP accreditation.

“Datacentrix’ excellent service delivery is already in place, and by using this time to upskill within lockdown, we have completed the requisite training to position ourselves as trusted advisors and create Lenovo customers for life,” Marx adds.

“As a company that already holds the ambitious Tier 1 Platinum Partner status, the addition of the ASP title to Datacentrix’ battery will allow them to provide the complete Lenovo ecosystem,” says Greg Pothitos, DCG channel sales manager at Lenovo. “Lenovo is very pleased to welcome Datacentrix to the local ASP fold.”