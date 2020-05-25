Integration Developer II

Job Objectives
1. Perform day-to-day troubleshooting & support of integration systems:
To act as 1st line support for Web Service & Data Flows Integration
To troubleshoot errors and investigate queries in the integration systems
To manage & action assigned incidents and requests
Capture & Review SOA governance information in a EA Repository
Configure BroadCom Layer7
2. Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects:
Develop SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures
Develop scripts on various operating systems
Develop Java/javascript applications and libraries to be used by integrating clients.
Design unit tests, testing and use of testing tools(JMeter, SOAPUI etc)
Develop BroadCom Layer7 service policies and configurations
Develop Message Flows e.g. for IBM Integration Bus
Develop cloud solutions & applications i.e. AWS, AZURE, Google
3. Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes:
Work with network teams (internal and external) to troubleshoot and resolve firewall and connectivity issues.
Work with the different system administration teams to resolve issues e.g. permissions, disk space, AD users and AD user groups.
Assist internal business units and third parties with Integration problem resolutions.
Investigate queries related to data movement (on Linux, Unix and Windows operating systems)
Investigate queries related to service access
Troubleshoot services exposed through BroadCom Layer7
Escalate problems with Commercial Systems to the System Support for that System
Investigate problems by writing SQL queries
Investigates cloud infrastructure and application related issues
4. Configure integration data flows:
To configure data flows in the Integration Web Interface
To set up user accounts and permissions for the Integration Web Interface
5. Collaborate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configurations into relevant environments for deployments:
To successfully configure and/or generate changes for the DEV, QA,PRE_PROD & PROD environments
6. Improvement of systems and processes:
Develop processes to improve productivity
Solve recurring problems by improving solutions & automation
7. Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks
To manage & action assigned Remedy incidents and requests
Support clients and 3rd party integrationsQualificationsMatric / Grade 12
IT-related tertiary qualificationExperienceMin 3 Years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures)
Min 3 Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)
Min 3 Years Java EE
Min 3 Years Web Development
Min 3 Years Performed support function
Min 3 Years Software Design Patterns
Min 3 Years Software development (Java, C#/.NET, SDLC etc.)Knowledge and SkillsSoftware Development
Service Oriented Architecture
