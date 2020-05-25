.Net Core & Angular Developer
R 240 000.00 – R 360 000.00 Per Annum (Neg on experience)
Cape Town
Key concern seeks a mid-level .net core and angular developer. This is a manufacturing and engineering environment.
Responsibilities:
- Responsibilities design and code using .net core & angular
- Work with the manufacturing and engineering teams
- Support and develop new developments
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications & Experience:
- Seeking 1 – 3 years development in .net core and angular
- Ability to look at the environment, design and code the solution
- Tertiary education will be ideal
