.NET Core & Angular Developer

R 240 000.00 – R 360 000.00 Per Annum (Neg on experience)

Cape Town

Key concern seeks a mid-level .net core and angular developer. This is a manufacturing and engineering environment.

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities design and code using .net core & angular

Work with the manufacturing and engineering teams

Support and develop new developments

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications & Experience:

Seeking 1 – 3 years development in .net core and angular

Ability to look at the environment, design and code the solution

Tertiary education will be ideal

Contact Tracy

