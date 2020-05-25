.NET Core & Angular Developer

May 25, 2020

.Net Core & Angular Developer

R 240 000.00 – R 360 000.00 Per Annum (Neg on experience)

Cape Town

Key concern seeks a mid-level .net core and angular developer.  This is a manufacturing and engineering environment. 

Responsibilities:

  • Responsibilities design and code using .net core & angular
  • Work with the manufacturing and engineering teams
  • Support and develop new developments

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Seeking 1 – 3 years development in .net core and angular
  • Ability to look at the environment, design and code the solution
  • Tertiary education will be ideal

Contact Tracy on (contact number) 

