My client is on the look-out for an innovative and responsible Technical Lead who will contribute to the delivery of stable, robust and resilient product-centric systemsAs the successful candidate you will be responsible for the coaching and mentoring of Software Engineers and will drive technical excellence in defining, adhering and sharing technical knowledge and expertise within his/her direct team and the broader Technology Delivery teams.The role reports to the Senior Technical Lead, the Technical Lead’s primary role will be to provide technical insight together with the Senior Technical Lead and Architect in delivering solutions that are scalable and robust.You will require a strong understanding of delivering products via DevOps practices and Azure clouding infrastructureRequirements

Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science or related Software Engineering Qualification.

At least 5-7 years of Software Engineering experience.

At least 3 years in an Agile environment

Key responsibilities

Design and develop high-performance, high-volume and high availability applications using proven Microsoft and open source frameworks and technologies.

Design and adopt an API first approach to enable their client adoption and broader use within the applications landscape.

Work closely with product management and technical leaders to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve required product features as well as monitoring technical progress against all delivery plans while, safeguarding functionality, scalability and performance.

Contribute to high level system documentation such as Context, Database Entity and Infrastructure diagrams.

Conduct independent research making recommendations on technical direction.

Ensure the following and adherence to Agile Engineering practices.

Contribute to the integration of building quality through Continuous Integration and Deployment processes.

Test-Driven Development (TDD) mindset and orientation of 100% test automation.

Creating and maintaining automated deployments and managing Azure Cloud infrastructure artefacts including the monitoring thereof.

Provide technical guidance/mentorship to your team members by pairing up with them, doing design review, writing code, doing code review, creating automation tests, making use of architectural patterns etc.

Technical Skills / Experience

Deep understanding and experience of developing end to end scalable and distributed cloud applications.

Hands-on deep expertise of current Microsoft technologies (e.g. Asp.Net Core) and MS architectural patterns.

Good knowledge/experience of Serverless, Cloud native, and Azure cloud practices.

Solid understanding of DevOps practices.

Expertise in loosely coupled design, Micro-services development, Message queues and containerized applications deployment using technologies like RESTful services, Message Queues, and Docker.

Experience in working with SQL Databases like SQL Server or NOSQL DBs.

Experience / Understanding with Agile methodologies BDD (Behaviour Driven Development) Test Driven Development (TDD) Domain Driven Design (DDD) Event Driven Architecture API Gateways and Service Discovery Elastic Search implementations

Experience with latest JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React, Vue etc

