PS2 dominant as 1,56bn game consoles sold

Research by Learnbods.com has revealed that approximately 1,56-billion game consoles of different brands have been sold globally, with the PlayStation 2 accounting for the biggest share at 10,07%.

By the end of March 2020, approximately 157,68-million PlayStation 2 game console units had been sold globally.

The Nintendo DS is the second-highest selling game console with 154,9-million units globally followed by Game Boy at 118,69-million units.

The popular Playstation 4 comes third with 109,96-million units sold globally. In fifth place there is the first PlayStation console that has sold 102,5-million units.

Other popular game consoles include Wii ( 101,64-million), PlayStation (87,41-million) Xbox 360 (85,8-million), Game Boy Advance (GBA) (81,51-million), and PlayStation Portable (81,09-million) units. Among the top most selling game console brands, Sony, Atari, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sega have more than one version of game consoles. Since its release in 2000, the PlayStation 2 consoles have sold 157,68-million units.

The sales of different game consoles have been distributed across different parts of the world. According to the Learnbonds.com research report: “The Learnbonds.com research also overviewed the sales of Sony’s PS2 and PS4 based on regions. Interestingly, Europe has emerged as the biggest consumer of Sony PlayStation platforms.”

To date, The PlayStation 2 has sold 55,28-million units in Europe, followed by North America at 53,65-million units. In Japan, there are 23,18-million sold units while the rest of the world stands at 25,57-million.

On the other hand, PlayStation 4 sales in Europe stand at 45,12-million units followed by North America at 36,34-million. In Japan, about 9,12-million PS4 consoles have been sold while the number for the rest of the world stands at 19,28-million.

Apart from PS2, the PS4 is among the most popular game consoles of all time. However, its sales might not surpass the PS2 considering that Sony is set to launch the PlayStation 5 in 2020.