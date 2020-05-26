SAP Basis Consultant

– SAP professionals design, implement and deploy SAP solutions to achieve defined business goals. Maintain skills in SAP applications process design and configuration; SAP application design, development, integration, testing and deployment; and SAP application technical architecture.

– SAP-Financials Accounting and Operations professionals design, implement, deploy and support SAP financial solutions for finance, accounting, cost controls, executive controls, treasury, investment management, funds management and real estate management. This responsibility includes interacting with clients at all levels to understand the business requirements to conclude the blueprint, configuration, testing, migration, support and continuous enhancements of the General Ledger, Controlling, Project Systems and Funds Management.

