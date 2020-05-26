SAP Functional Analyst III

SAP Functional Analyst III (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).

Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.

Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.

Role Purpose:

To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.

Responsibilities:

Assisting the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system.

Identifying the use cases and transforming them into logical and technical views.

Ensuring that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

Maintaining the task management systems.

Designing and implementing technological business solutions.

Preparing test scripts and executing testing of the configured scenarios.

Testing customisations and developed programs.

Assisting business users.

Mentoring junior members.

Managing small internal projects.

Managing the delivery of team members.

Assisting and supporting domain and Solution Architects in solution design.

Skills / Experience:

5+ yearsâ€™ SAP experience.

Ability to create and change functional specifications.

Ability to integrate SAP and non SAP systems.

Experience with IMG Configuration, SAP Solutions Manager, Fiori (UX design & integration), etc.

Experience / exposure to the SDLC.

