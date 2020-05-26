SAP Solution Architect

Job Purpose:This position is responsible for design, development and support of new and existing SAP applications.Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement

10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job

Cloud experience will be beneficial

SAP Certification

Role/Responsibilities:

SAP solution design and/or implementation.

Design and validate a complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.

Identify and challenge solution scenarios by considering the business environment.

Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

Strategically plan the solution landscape.

Integrate SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

Understand the SAP roadmap around Cloud products and how it integrates with on-prem.

Active involvement in SAP system migration or upgrades.

Understand the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.

Influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.

Communicate, Collaborate, Facilitate and Negotiate with relevant parties.

Design and implement enterprise-wide SAP transformation that can deliver proven business value.

Knowledge & Skills:

More than 10 years of SAP implementation and/or solution design experience.

Experience in designing and validating a complex architecture and ensuring its successful implementation.

Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.

Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

Experience and extensive knowledge of SAP systems, including SAP Business Suite, S/4HANA, and the required architecture andinfrastructure to support them.

Experience integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

Functional/technical proficiency with at least 4+ full lifecycle SAP implementations.

Experience and knowledge of SAP system migration or upgrades.

Knowledge of the business for which the solution architecture is being developed.

Ability to influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.

Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, and systems engineering.

Interpersonal and leadership skills -Communication, Collaboration, Facilitation, and Negotiation skills.

Successful candidates must demonstrate experience in designing and implementing enterprise-wide SAP transformation that delivered proven business value.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

