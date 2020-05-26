SAP Solution Architect

Job Purpose:This position is responsible for design, development and support of new and existing SAP applications.Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement
- 10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job
- Cloud experience will be beneficial
- SAP Certification
Role/Responsibilities:
- SAP solution design and/or implementation.
- Design and validate a complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.
- Identify and challenge solution scenarios by considering the business environment.
- Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
- Strategically plan the solution landscape.
- Integrate SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
- Understand the SAP roadmap around Cloud products and how it integrates with on-prem.
- Active involvement in SAP system migration or upgrades.
- Understand the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.
- Influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
- Communicate, Collaborate, Facilitate and Negotiate with relevant parties.
- Design and implement enterprise-wide SAP transformation that can deliver proven business value.
Knowledge & Skills:
- More than 10 years of SAP implementation and/or solution design experience.
- Experience and extensive knowledge of SAP systems, including SAP Business Suite, S/4HANA, and the required architecture andinfrastructure to support them.
- Experience integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
- Functional/technical proficiency with at least 4+ full lifecycle SAP implementations.
- Knowledge of the business for which the solution architecture is being developed.
- Ability to influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
- Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, and systems engineering.
- Interpersonal and leadership skills -Communication, Collaboration, Facilitation, and Negotiation skills.
- Successful candidates must demonstrate experience in designing and implementing enterprise-wide SAP transformation that delivered proven business value.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.