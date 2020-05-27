Business Operations Analyst

Business Operations AnalystWe are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, young, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you will not be bored if you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Your responsibilities will include:

Generate regular reports and provide insights/recommendations to the business on

Operational and delivery performance



Driver supply, deployment, utilisation, and efficiency



Restaurant operational and trading performance



Customer choice metrics and order behaviour

Analyse the success and effectiveness of product and process changes

Identify opportunities for growth within serviced areas as well as in currently unserved areas based on demand, restaurant/driver availability and competitor activity.

Facilitate the performance improvement of various teams within the business through the identification of operational and product weaknesses through testing/analysis and recommending process changes.

Implementing reporting requirements and facilitating report automation together with the current Business Operations Analyst and BI team.

Assisting the current Business Operations Analyst in compiling special enquiry reports.

Attributes required:

Attention to detail in a high-pressure environment

Strong analytical ability

Advanced Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets skills

Ability to verbalise and visualise findings/result

Ability to identify areas of improvement in current processes

Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions

Willingness to buy into the requirements of working in a fast-paced, ever-changing, start-up environment

Enterprising spirit and ability to take ownership of tasks

Strong interest in e-commerce

Strong team player

Exposure to MySQL, Python or other languages is beneficial but not required

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in commerce or engineering

1+ years’ experience in an operations, finance, consulting, analysis, or BI environment

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to : Michael Barlow , (email address)

