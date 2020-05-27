Business Operations AnalystWe are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, young, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you will not be bored if you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Your responsibilities will include:
- Generate regular reports and provide insights/recommendations to the business on
- Operational and delivery performance
- Driver supply, deployment, utilisation, and efficiency
- Restaurant operational and trading performance
- Customer choice metrics and order behaviour
- Analyse the success and effectiveness of product and process changes
- Identify opportunities for growth within serviced areas as well as in currently unserved areas based on demand, restaurant/driver availability and competitor activity.
- Facilitate the performance improvement of various teams within the business through the identification of operational and product weaknesses through testing/analysis and recommending process changes.
- Implementing reporting requirements and facilitating report automation together with the current Business Operations Analyst and BI team.
- Assisting the current Business Operations Analyst in compiling special enquiry reports.
Attributes required:
- Attention to detail in a high-pressure environment
- Strong analytical ability
- Advanced Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets skills
- Ability to verbalise and visualise findings/result
- Ability to identify areas of improvement in current processes
- Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions
- Willingness to buy into the requirements of working in a fast-paced, ever-changing, start-up environment
- Enterprising spirit and ability to take ownership of tasks
- Strong interest in e-commerce
- Strong team player
- Exposure to MySQL, Python or other languages is beneficial but not required
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in commerce or engineering
- 1+ years’ experience in an operations, finance, consulting, analysis, or BI environment
Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to : Michael Barlow , (email address)