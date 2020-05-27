Business Operations Analyst

Business Operations AnalystWe are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, young, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you will not be bored if you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Your responsibilities will include:

  • Generate regular reports and provide insights/recommendations to the business on
    • Operational and delivery performance
    • Driver supply, deployment, utilisation, and efficiency
    • Restaurant operational and trading performance
    • Customer choice metrics and order behaviour
  • Analyse the success and effectiveness of product and process changes
  • Identify opportunities for growth within serviced areas as well as in currently unserved areas based on demand, restaurant/driver availability and competitor activity.
  • Facilitate the performance improvement of various teams within the business through the identification of operational and product weaknesses through testing/analysis and recommending process changes.
  • Implementing reporting requirements and facilitating report automation together with the current Business Operations Analyst and BI team.
  • Assisting the current Business Operations Analyst in compiling special enquiry reports.

Attributes required:

  • Attention to detail in a high-pressure environment
  • Strong analytical ability
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets skills
  • Ability to verbalise and visualise findings/result
  • Ability to identify areas of improvement in current processes
  • Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions
  • Willingness to buy into the requirements of working in a fast-paced, ever-changing, start-up environment
  • Enterprising spirit and ability to take ownership of tasks
  • Strong interest in e-commerce
  • Strong team player
  • Exposure to MySQL, Python or other languages is beneficial but not required

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in commerce or engineering
  • 1+ years’ experience in an operations, finance, consulting, analysis, or BI environment

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to : Michael Barlow , (email address)

