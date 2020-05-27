Dynamics 365 (CRM) Developer
Cape Town
I am currently working with an established, yet growing Microsoft Gold Partner in Cape Town. Due to their continued growth and the acquisition of new projects they are seeking a Dynamics 365 (CRM) Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate must have the ability to combine their technical skills, creativity and customer focus to deliver great solutions to the customers and ensure they get the best out of our technologies and solutions.
The ideal candidate:
- 5+ years Dynamics CRM (Dynamics 365 is essential)
- Strong working history with .NET
- Strong functional skills
- Stakeholder management experience
- Experience with Azure is a bonus
- Strong communication and leadership skills
What they offer:
- Competitive salary
- Medical aid and provident fund
- Performance bonus
- 60% Remote work
- Flexible hours
To discuss this and other exciting Microsoft Dynamics CRM opportunities in more detail please send your CV (email address).
While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.