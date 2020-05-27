Full Stack Software Developer

Stellenbosch

Permanent

Flexible

A dynamic company focused on developing products that unlock the value in their clients data and processes has opened 2 new positions within their team.

The company requires full stack software developers who have the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

The company offers an extremely flexible environment with no clocking in or out – it’s a grown up outcomes based environment. The company offers an innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment with good food and coffee.

As a full stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.

You should also be a team player and have an eye for visual design and utility. Any Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a huge plus – but not required

Responsibilities

– Work with the development teams and product managers to design software solutions

– Design client-side and server-side architecture

– Build the front end of the applications

– Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

– Write effective API’s (REST / GraphQL)

– Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

– Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Requirements:

You will need either a BSC degree or a B.Eng – Degree is essential for this team and Hons or higher would be preferable. Good Academic performance

Minimum 4 years development experience

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Attention to detail and think creatively outside the box

From a tech perspective we are hoping to secure candidates who have experience in most (not necessarily all) of the following:

– Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

– Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

– ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

– Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native)

– Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

– CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

Nice to have but not required:

Devops (monitoring, Docker, Kubernetes, Serverless)

CD/CI

Software Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position