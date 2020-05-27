Huawei OceanStor Dorado: an all-flash storage solution critical to your business

How often do you make a decision without analysing some form of data? Hopefully never.

In a world where we rely on data to assist us with the most basic day-to-day tasks, how can we not ensure that our data is protected by a top-of-the-range storage solution?

Selecting the correct storage solution to meet your desired needs can be quite the daunting task; there are a variety of options available on the market and, if storage is not your forte, the information provided can be confusing and overwhelming.

Enter the OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage Systems, a solution suitable for enterprises ranging from small office/home office (SOHO) through to large organisations.

The Dorado series aims to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) using storage algorithms that decrease the amount of storage needed and deduplication of data, in the end offering you a solution that gives you the same operational capacity in a smaller solution.

As your business expands, so can your OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage System.

Due to their intelligent chips and algorithms, NVMe-based storage, and, linear performance and capacity expansion support, OceanStor Dorado has the ability to provide lightning-fast results in time-critical situations.

Everyone is aware that the key to having a productive day is being highly efficient and that is why Huawei unified SAN and NAS capabilities within their OceanStor technology, assisting IT professionals to simplify operations and management.

One of the main concerns around storage solutions today is reliability, you need to be assured that the storage solutions you are trusting with your most valuable data will not suddenly malfunction, possibly leaving your company in a vulnerable state.

Built to support increasing growth in data volume and the increased demand in data reliability, the OceanStor Dorado delivers a rock-solid foundation at levels ranging from components and products to cloud layers.

Pinnacle ICT has gone to great lengths to ensure they have a fully trained team of Huawei experts who have the capability to assist you and your company to build solutions based on your specific needs. Head over to the Pinnacle website for more information on their Huawei offering, or to get into contact with a sales representative. View full details on Huawei’s Flash Only+ promotion which can provide up to a 45% TCO saving, POC testing available on request.