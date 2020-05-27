Nominations for women’s award open

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is calling for nominations for AWIEF Awards 2020.

This year marks the fourth edition of the highly-anticipated AWIEF Awards which serves as the premier platform to highlight achievements in women entrepreneurship across Africa. AWIEF Awards are Africa’s top honours for female founders and entrepreneurs designed to recognise and celebrate their contribution to the growth of Africa’s economy.

This year a new award category, the Energy Entrepreneur Award, has been created to recognise excellence in the power, oil & gas, and renewable energy sector.

According to Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer: “AWIEF Awards is a recognition of excellence in female entrepreneurship across Africa and we have seen an exponential growth in both the quality and number of nominations over the three previous editions.

“We have an obligation, now more than ever, to recognise and showcase those women founders and entrepreneurs who are building solutions and driving change in the African economy.”

Past AWIEF Awards winners have included: Stella Okolie (Nigeria), Wendy Luhabe (South Africa), Jennifer Riria (Kenya), Soraya da Piedade (Angola); Temie Giwa-Tubosun (Nigeria); Caroline Pomeyie (Ghana).

Nominations can be submitted for the following eight categories. Nominees can either be nominated by a third party or be self-nominated:

* Young Entrepreneur Award;

* Tech Entrepreneur Award;

* Agri Entrepreneur Award;

* Creative Industry Award;

* Energy Entrepreneur Award;

* Social Entrepreneur Award;

* Empowerment Award;

* Lifetime Achievement Award.

To submit nominations for the AWIEF Awards, follow this link: https://bit.ly/2ZAO6TA. Nominations close on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at 23:59 GMT.