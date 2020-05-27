SAP Solution Architect : Finance

May 27, 2020

Job Purpose:This position is responsible for design, development and support of new and existing SAP applications.Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement
  • 10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job
  • Cloud experience will be beneficial
  • SAP Certification

Knowledge & Skills:

  • More than 10 years of SAP implementation and/or solution design experience.
  • Experience in designing and validating a complex architecture and ensuring its successful implementation.
  • Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.
  • Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
  • Experience and extensive knowledge of SAP systems, including SAP Business Suite, S/4HANA, and the required architecture andinfrastructure to support them.
  • Experience integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
  • Functional/technical proficiency with at least 4+ full lifecycle SAP implementations.
  • Experience and knowledge of SAP system migration or upgrades.
  • Knowledge of the business for which the solution architecture is being developed.
  • Ability to influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
  • Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, and systems engineering.
  • Interpersonal and leadership skills -Communication, Collaboration, Facilitation, and Negotiation skills.
  • Successful candidates must demonstrate experience in designing and implementing enterprise-wide SAP transformation that delivered proven business value.

