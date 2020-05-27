SAP Solution Architect : Finance

Job Purpose:This position is responsible for design, development and support of new and existing SAP applications.Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement

10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job

Cloud experience will be beneficial

SAP Certification

Knowledge & Skills:

More than 10 years of SAP implementation and/or solution design experience.

Experience in designing and validating a complex architecture and ensuring its successful implementation.

Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.

Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

Experience and extensive knowledge of SAP systems, including SAP Business Suite, S/4HANA, and the required architecture andinfrastructure to support them.

Experience integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

Functional/technical proficiency with at least 4+ full lifecycle SAP implementations.

Experience and knowledge of SAP system migration or upgrades.

Knowledge of the business for which the solution architecture is being developed.

Ability to influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.

Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, and systems engineering.

Interpersonal and leadership skills -Communication, Collaboration, Facilitation, and Negotiation skills.

Successful candidates must demonstrate experience in designing and implementing enterprise-wide SAP transformation that delivered proven business value.

