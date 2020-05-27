SAP Solutions Architect

Leading insurance concern with a sound industry reputation, are looking to appoint an astute SAP Solution Architect to join their winning team.

In this position, be responsible for the design, development and support of new and existing SAP applications. Key accountabilities include SAP solution design and/or implementation; Design and validate a complex architecture and ensuring successful implementation; identify and challenge solution scenarios by considering the business environment; Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools; Strategically plan the solution landscape; Integrate SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures; Understand the SAP roadmap around Cloud products and how it integrates with on-prem; Active involvement in SAP system migration or upgrades; Understand the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed; Influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment; Communicate, Collaborate, Facilitate and Negotiate with relevant parties’ Design and implement enterprise-wide SAP transformation that can deliver proven business value.

Bachelor or equivalent coupled; SAP Certification with 10 + years SAP implementation and/or solution design experience essential. Cloud experience preferable. Insurance or financial services experience preferable.

Sound career prospects. If this position is in line with your career aspirations, please email (email address). SET Consulting.

Please note, if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position