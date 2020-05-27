Senior Developer

About:Est. in 1997, hosting 12 offices around the globe (including Singapore and New York), our client is a Global Merchant Commodities Firm specializing in energy and its associated industries. They focus on identifying value in the production, refinement, transportation and consumption of tradable commodities and anticipating opportunities in the supply chain where they may be under or over-valued.In launching their Cape Town, Waterfront based office, they are looking for very strong developers to assist in maintaining their world class brand. Responsibilities:• Design and develop systems to for Commodities trading application• Strong partnership with Global technology team• Improvement of automated processes to save manual efforts• Work towards the Strategic global data platform Qualifications:• Experience in working/building the trading platforms• Strong Experience in Python• Strong Experience in building applications using messaging• Experience in API based solutions• Strong DevOps skillsRequired Education:• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or comparable work experience and certification

