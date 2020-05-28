ADC joins NVidia DGX-Ready Data Centre Program

Africa Data Centres announced it has joined the NVidia DGX-Ready Data Centre program, allowing organisations across the African continent to connect with AI-ready facilities for seamless, rapid and cost-effective AI deployments.

Being a part of the NVidia DGX-Ready Data Centre program will allow companies across a wide range of vertical markets to adopt NVidia DGX systems for AI and data analytics hosted locally at Africa Data Centres, along with a range of other managed hosting and colocation services that support business-critical data, applications and back-end systems.

“Africa Data Centres is an ideal partner for NVidia’s DGX-Ready Data Centre program. Becoming DGX-Ready Data Centre certified means that Africa Data Centres customers will benefit from lowered costs and greater control as they accelerate their digital transformation. Organisations can entrust their physical infrastructure management and leave the security to Africa Data Centres. Africa Data Centres are ISO 27001 certified and PCI DSS compliant,” says Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres.