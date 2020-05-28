Applications open for Sasol Business Accelerator programme

Applications are open for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the manufacturing, engineering services and recyclables sectors to join the Sasol Business Accelerator (SBA) programme.

Interested companies must be based in Sasolburg and surrounding areas, notably Metsimaholo, Ngwate and Emfuleni municipalities.

“The key intention of the programme is to help grow these businesses into significant entities that can provide quality services to compete for opportunities within Sasol’s supply chain as well as that of other companies,” says Sasol enterprise and supplier manager Ofentse Tiro.

“To ensure that we do justice to this process, we’ve also appointed an independent third-party company called Zevoli to assist with the selecting and screening of potential candidates for the programme.”

Successful applications will be housed at the Sasol business incubator facility in Eco-industrial Park in Sasolburg, Free State. The facility is equipped and structured to enable and host a diverse mix of SMMEs for development, service providers and stakeholders that can support one another, as well as other businesses in the area.

The SMMES at the Sasol incubation facilities, from which the SBA programme will be run, will also have access to four 500 m² well-equipped workshops for manufacturing and engineering related work, and a 2 000m² double storey main office building, which encompass four conference facilities, meeting and training venues, an entertainment area, hot desking and offices for predominantly service-related enterprises.

Applications can be made at: https://www.sasol.com/sustainability/social-investment/enterprise-and-supplier-development. The closing date is 17 June 2020.