Commvault bolsters support for female talent in IT sector

Lebogang Motsamai, associate systems engineer at Data Sciences, has become the first female in the country to achieve full Commvault Certified Professional and Commvault Certified Services Associate certifications.

Gerhard Fourie, district channel manager at Commvault South Africa, says: “This program validates expertise and advanced knowledge in topics, including Commvault Professional-level technologies. We are extremely proud of Lebo for achieving these certifications, as we are with all of our accredited specialists. This achievement is indicative of the crucial perspectives and expertise that women are bringing to technical roles across our sector and that we are committed to helping increase.”

It comes after Data Sciences recently received additional certifications under the Commvault Service Advantage programme and achieving Service Advantage+ status. Data Sciences has consistently demonstrated commitment to the Commvault brand, now by certifying staff and embracing Commvault’s Certification Program.

“At Data Sciences, we are serious about the robust exchange of information and ideas. One of our core values is empowerment. Our company culture enforces growth, knowledge, responsibility, and ownership by each individual. That is exactly what happened with Lebo,” concludes Data Sciences’ Marianne Almon.

“I started off as a trainee systems engineer in 2017 and I have continued going from strength-to-strength with the help of my mentors,” says Motsamai. “Today, I am proud to hold these certifications from Commvault. Ultimately, this will enable me to advance my career and our customers will reap the rewards as their data is our first priority. Additionally, I hope to see more woman leverage these certificates and use them to bolster their careers and highlight their potential in the local market.”

Motsamai is also one of the success stories of interns who made their way through Velisa Africa Academy. The academy has been supported by Data Sciences since its inception in 2007 and provides youth work-readiness programmes in South Africa driven by demands in the ICT industry. Here, Motsamai was provided the foundation for her career where she was subsequently absorbed by Data Sciences.