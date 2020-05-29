Data Scientist

Purpose Statement

Our Credit Management team is currently recruiting for a Data Scientist.

The purpose of this role is to develop and maintain prediction models, also to analyse and interpret business challenges and requirements through the application of various data science/statistical analysis techniques, with the aim of implementing a timely and usable solution which address the business need and is good for our clients.Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

A relevant post graduate degree in Statistics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification

Knowledge

Min:

Knwledge and understanding of: Business Analysis and Requirements gathering Predictive modelling techniques Software development

5 Years experience in developmen and deployment of advanced predictive models

Ideal:

Knowledge and undertanding of: Operational environment Database design priciples Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profile, efficiency,processes and procedures and client service)



Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

SAS Skills

SQL Skills

Qlikview Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Writing and Reporting

Creating and Innovating

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position