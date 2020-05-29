Data Scientist

May 29, 2020

Purpose Statement
Our Credit Management team is currently recruiting for a Data Scientist.

The purpose of this role is to develop and maintain prediction models, also to analyse and interpret business challenges and requirements through the application of various data science/statistical analysis techniques, with the aim of implementing a timely and usable solution which address the business need and is good for our clients.Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
  • A relevant post graduate degree in Statistics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post-graduate qualification

Knowledge
Min:

  • Knwledge and understanding of:
    • Business Analysis and Requirements gathering
    • Predictive modelling techniques
    • Software development
  • 5 Years experience in developmen and deployment of advanced predictive models

Ideal:

  • Knowledge and undertanding of:
    • Operational environment
    • Database design priciples
    • Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profile, efficiency,processes and procedures and client service)

Skills

  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • SAS Skills
  • SQL Skills
  • Qlikview Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Analysing
  • Planning and Organising
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Creating and Innovating

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position