Silwood Technology, Master Data Management partner

Master Data Management has signed a partnership to promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s Safyr(r) product to their growing list of enterprise customers.

They will implement Safyr to accelerate critical discovery phases of data catalogue, enterprise metadata management and other information management projects designed to deliver trusted data to business users.

Master Data Management are an information solutions specialist who help their customers to maximise the value of their corporate information. Much of that data still resides in large complex monolithic ERP and CRM solutions from vendors such as SAP and Oracle whose metadata is notoriously difficult to access and understand without specialist tools such as Safyr.

Master Data Management will also use Safyr to complement the capabilities of the products from their existing partners. This will help them to optimise the return on their customers’ investment in these solutions.

Silwood Technology is the developer of Safyr, a self-service metadata discovery software product which empowers data analysts and architects to discover, navigate and subset the metadata in large packages before exporting it to other products and technology platforms.

Gary Allemann, MD of Master Data Management, explains: “Many data related projects are dependent on finding and extracting data from the corporate ERP and CRM systems. The Safyr product suite really simplifies this problem, reducing project timelines and risks. This means that our customers can focus on the end goal – driving value – rather that spending unnecessary additional months on technical delivery.”

Roland Bullivant, Silwood Technology’s sales and marketing director, comments: “We are delighted that Master Data Management have joined our growing partner network and are looking forward to working with them as they bring more value to their customers’ investment in data. They are a highly professional and imaginative organisation using best of breed technologies to ensure their clients receive cost effective and efficient data management solutions.”