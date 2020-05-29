Technical Tester

Experience:You understand the systems you are testing.You can program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.You know how to write SQL.You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)You can speak the same language as the developers.You understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather its continuous for the rest of your life.You care about releasing great software.You have experience testing financial applications.You enjoy complicated numerical calculations.You will need to help solve the complex testing issues we face.You will need to help solve the small testing issues we face.You will need to deal with a wide range of people often under severe stress.Qualifications Degree in computer science or business information systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as wellResponsibilitiesEstimating effort for testing tasksDefining the test approach for each sprintExtracting test requirements for user storiesDesigning and creating test casesExecuting test cases manually / automatedManual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testingCollaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking systemManaging and maintaining the test environments and test dataImplementing automated testsDevelop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environmentsFirst line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support servicePlaying a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environmentContinuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to qualityProduct risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in productionProject risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment processManaging and maintaining the regression test suits (manual / automated)Carry out exploratory testingFinal sign-off of new releases

