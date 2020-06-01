Full Stack Developer (PHP, Go & ReactJS) – Wor

Are you an experienced web developer who takes pride in yourself as well as your work? Are you looking for that one opportunity to showcase your skills? Then this is the opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

The client is based in South Africa as well as the US, where they provide application delivery software for companies of all sizes. They are looking for exceptional developers to join their team. You need to have a background of working with Linux/BSD as well as having a thorough understanding of networking, open source, and advanced development practices. You will be involved in developing exciting web-based and cloud-based applications. They primarily develop in PHP and Golang on the back-end and Javascript/ReactJS on the front-end. You will be working on all-encompassing projects, with huge amounts of data and challenging performance requirements. This role is not just for any average Joe, you will play a very important role in shaping the development team.

What is in it for you:

Full remote work even after lockdown

Flexible structures, flat hierarchies and motivated colleagues

Remuneration is competitive, and is negotiable depending on experience

Learn unique and valuable skills from industry experts

Your very own laptop

Grow with a global business

Flexible leave policy

Be involved in Do things that no one else in Africa is doing!

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc (Computer Science) or BEng (Electrical/Electronic) Degree or BIS Multimedia is a must

5+ years’ experience in the web development space.

Experience developing software in: PHP (Laravel, Zend, Symfony), Golang, Javascript (ReactJS, VueJS & JQuery), HTML, CSS, Linux/BSD

SAAS experience is highly advantageous

Experience in MySQL/PostgreSQL/SQLite

Prior experience designing and building APIs

PHP debugging, IDEs (PhpED, Zend Studio, NetBeans, PhpStorm, etc.)

Git source code management, specifically GitHub

Some level of networking experience (TCP, IPv4/IPv6, etc.)

