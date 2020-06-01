Senior SQL with BI Developer

Qualification & experience

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred or equivalent combination of education, training and experience

– 7-10 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and development framework.

– Minimum 7+ years of practical experience with SQL Server (e.g. (contact number)).

– Minimum 7+ years scripting, tuning, debugging, troubleshooting and other advanced SQL concepts

– Experience in the financial services industry

– Expert Transact- SQL skills and the ability to create complex queries, stored procedures, user-defined functions, views, and other database objects.

– Exposure to big data.

– Experience in report writing and user interaction. And in managing/creating datamarts, dimension modelling and facts

– 5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI.

What will you do?

– Design, develop and maintain appropriately-scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server T-SQL integration Services and related tools.

– Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements – including data quality, customer experience architecture, security & operations – so that software is fit for the purpose.

– Deliver a robust, testable, repeatable framework of jobs and scripts for migrating data and producing reconciliation reports to confirm success or failure.

– Work with third party suppliers to understand their software APIs and integrate them with internal solutions to load and extract data.

– Identify and solve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server and database platforms.

– Manage MS SQL Server database environments that support data migration and backups and recoveries in test environments.

– Only use approved technologies when developing systems and adhere to department, industry and regulatory standards.

– Provide support for solutions, including analysis, issue tracking and resolution. Take pro-active ownership of support tasks and see them through to completion.

– Report progress on development at daily stand-ups and escalate issues or slippage in a timely fashion, identifying remedial action to keep the project or business as usual on track.

– Demonstrate a logical and structured approach to time management and task prioritisation. Work within project/business as usual timelines and budgets. Be able to organise own time, schedule tasks for completion and deliver work to that schedule.

Knowledge and skills

– Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools is a requirement. An added advantage is exposure to Cognos, QlickView, Tableau or similar.

– Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills.

– Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis.

– Cube development using SSAS is.

– ETL knowledge (SSIS).

– Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge.

– Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS.

– Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage.

– Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) s an advantage.

– Knowledge of MDX query.

– Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2012/2008 R2 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS). Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel is an advantage.

– Understanding of BI solutions: operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures.

– In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology.

– Knowledge in the technical aspects of BI, including data modelling, ETL, metadata/data management and OLAP tools.

Personal qualities

– Strong numerical orientation

– Highly organized with a high level of customer focus

– Accurate and detail orientated

– Critical and analytical capability

– Ability to perform well under pressure and show maturity, confidence and resilience

– Excellent listening, communication and interpersonal skills

– Pro-Active approach to work, clients, problem solving

– Learning agility and curiosity

– Assertive

– Passionate ownership for results

