Technical Project Manager

My client is a well-established advertising agency and is building up their development and tech arm in the business. It will be a small, but ambitious team based in Cape Town. They are looking for someone with a strategic propensity to plan with the specialist team of UX, UI and developers.

They are looking for a new Technical Project Manager to join our Cape Town team who is a great team player with the right cultural fit. You will need to have the technical knowledge, attention to detail in your project planning, strategic thinking to bring smart, logical solutions. A sense of humour would put you in good stead too!

Key Responsibilities:

· Coordinate internal team for the flawless execution of projects.

· Ensure that projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and within budget.

· Develop and manage project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

· Develop and manage a detailed project plan to track progress.

· Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

· Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs.

· Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.

· Report and escalate to management as needed.

· Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Requirements

· Approx. 2 – 3 years experience as a project manager in platform development.

· Experience in delivering projects according to the Scrum framework and/or other Agile project management methodologies.

· Technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies.

· Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills, written and verbal communication skills.

· Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

· Strong working knowledge of Jira, diagramming programmes (e.g. draw.io), Microsoft Office

Salt is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Learn more/Apply for this position