DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production.

Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deploy ability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications.

Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production.

Qualifications

Grade 12

Degree in Computer Science

AWS DevOps Professional Certification

Experience

3 years’ work experience as a DevOps Engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of applications.

5 years of work experience in a technology-related field either as Full Stack Developer or Operations Engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deployment.

Knowledge and Skills

3 years knowledge of Deploying and Managing Applications in the cloud, Digital Application Patterns, Agile, Application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

3 years ability to implement SDLC Automation and Testing using git based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies

3 years ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloud formation, ECS and lambda

3 years ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application-specific logging

3 years ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager

3 years ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

3 years ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloud front, Route53, and RDS

Apply Online or Call (contact number) to Apply directly.

Learn more/Apply for this position