Dis-Chem pharmacies use tech to enhance delivery

Dis-Chem has partnered with Picup to enhance its last mile delivery across more channels within the Group. The pharmaceutical giant is now using Picup’s innovative technology and crowdsource driver network to optimise its deliveries.

At the beginning of the lockdown, Dis-Chem approached Picup to assist with its delivery strategy. Within four business days from the initial contact, Picup could provide Dis-Chem with a last mile fulfilment solution, including drivers and customised software at each pharmacy within the group.

Dis-Chem executive pharmacy manager Tanya Ponter says Picup could provide an instant delivery solution for all stores across the country and was able to integrate with the Dis-Chem delivery system to provide real-time feeds and order placements into the Picup app. “Dis-Chem is focussed on a tech approach to distribution and delivery and Picup was the perfect fit.”

On-demand delivery of essential goods for retailers and e-commerce clients is now possible through Picup’s reliable crowdsourced network.

Picup CEO Antonio Bruni says they are working closely with Dis-Chem to establish how its tech can improve last mile delivery across more channels within the group and using data to optimise and deliver more efficiently. “This will ultimately mean massive cost savings and improved speed of delivery.”

Picup is a last-mile essential delivery service provider that offers logistics software that is backed up by a fleet of crowdsourced drivers. Its deliveries are contactless and staff are equipped with masks, sanitiser and guidelines for best behavioural practices.

“Orders are captured by the respective stores and then processed and dispatched and delivered within 24 hours. The various routes are then created and optimised for the most cost effective and efficient delivery. Dis-Chem customers receive an SMS link to track the driver in real time,” Ponter concludes.