ENVIRONMENT: A leading retail giant seeks a strong MySQL Database Administrator II whose core role will be to ensure the exceptional performance, availability and security of MySQL instances. You will also be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups and provisioning database instances while working in tandem with the other teams, preparing documentations and specifications as required. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate, an IT-related tertiary qualification and 5+ years’ experience managing MySQL databases, Linux, AWS / Microsoft Cloud and an understanding of database management concepts and InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines. DUTIES: Manage all MySQL installations and upgrades – Ensure a standard is applied to all installations.

Keep track of new software versions and plan upgrades.

Raise awareness for END-OF-LIFE versions. Assist Dev Teams in designing and optimising systems – Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings.

Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved. Carry out basic database administrative tasks – Check OS and Database logs.

Do backups and restores as requested.

Do regular disaster recovery trials.

Profile server resource usage, optimise and tweak as necessary

Resolve incidents.

Automate maintenance tasks through appropriate scripting language.

Monitor capacity to prevent unplanned outages.

Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per Security team.

Design High Availability architecture. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate.

IT-related tertiary qualification. Experience/Skills – 5+ Years’ – Managing MySQL databases.

General understanding of database management concepts.

Strong proficiency in Linux operating system.

Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.

AWS / Microsoft Cloud.