Obituary: Helen Baartman

Helen Baartman, chief financial officer of TVR Computers and a veteran of IT distribution, has died.

She was born on 3 December 1953 and died on 25 May 2020.

Founded 27 years ago, TVR is a broad-based distributor of IT products and components, representing brands such as Intel, Microsoft, Seagate, Adata, Canon, Chronos, Eaton, Genius, Genius GX, Huntkey, Kguard, MSI, Palit, Samsung, Thermaltake and U-Reach.

IT-Online extends its condolences to Helen Baartman’s family, and to the staff at TVR Computers.