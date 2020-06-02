Process Server Developer

Large and well-established international consulting company is seeking an experienced Process Server Developer to join their team here in Cape Town. Requirements:

5+ years’ experience

Design & Develop Applications in Webshpere Process Server

Experienced in XML, XSLT, Mediations, Web Services & WSDL Structure

Ability to develop complex BPEL Process and Microflow BPEL

Experienced with working on IBM Integration Designer

Should be able to handle complex Service mapping while designing BPEL Process

Experience in Enterprise Application Integration (EAI)

Understanding of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

Experience in Integration Designer or Integration Developer

Experience in Rule Sets and Rule Groups

Experience with Short-running and long-running processes

Understanding of security pattern implementation

