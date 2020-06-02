Large and well-established international consulting company is seeking an experienced Process Server Developer to join their team here in Cape Town. Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience
- Design & Develop Applications in Webshpere Process Server
- Experienced in XML, XSLT, Mediations, Web Services & WSDL Structure
- Ability to develop complex BPEL Process and Microflow BPEL
- Experienced with working on IBM Integration Designer
- Should be able to handle complex Service mapping while designing BPEL Process
- Experience in Enterprise Application Integration (EAI)
- Understanding of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
- Experience in Integration Designer or Integration Developer
- Experience in Rule Sets and Rule Groups
- Experience with Short-running and long-running processes
- Understanding of security pattern implementation