Process Server Developer

Jun 2, 2020

Large and well-established international consulting company is seeking an experienced Process Server Developer to join their team here in Cape Town. Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Design & Develop Applications in Webshpere Process Server
  • Experienced in XML, XSLT, Mediations, Web Services & WSDL Structure
  • Ability to develop complex BPEL Process and Microflow BPEL
  • Experienced with working on IBM Integration Designer
  • Should be able to handle complex Service mapping while designing BPEL Process
  • Experience in Enterprise Application Integration (EAI)
  • Understanding of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
  • Experience in Integration Designer or Integration Developer
  • Experience in Rule Sets and Rule Groups
  • Experience with Short-running and long-running processes
  • Understanding of security pattern implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position