One of MHCM”s clients based in Cape Town is seeking a Senior Technician Technical Operating Centre to join their team on a 12-month assignment. They are looking for a dynamic individual who demonstrates an understanding of a telecommunications carrier and data network as well as voice and video.
The main responsibilities of this position will entail the following:
– Network and infrastructure management, including telecommunications’ inside and outside plant operations, Spectrum eHealth, Optical network monitoring (ONMS) and Building Management Systems (BMS)
– First line troubleshooting and technical support
– Provide information on request for management reports
– Work systematically and accurately in complex settings
– Must be able to work under pressure and tight project deadlines
The successful incumbent will possess the following knowledge and experience:
– 6 years relevant experience
– National Diploma or equivalent technical certification in a relevant IT /Engineering field. (ITIL will be an added advantage)
– Own transport and valid driver’s license
– Knowledge of business continuity testing and management
– Be able to work shifts
