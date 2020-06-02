Senior Technician Technical Operating Centre

One of MHCM”s clients based in Cape Town is seeking a Senior Technician Technical Operating Centre to join their team on a 12-month assignment. They are looking for a dynamic individual who demonstrates an understanding of a telecommunications carrier and data network as well as voice and video.

The main responsibilities of this position will entail the following:

– Network and infrastructure management, including telecommunications’ inside and outside plant operations, Spectrum eHealth, Optical network monitoring (ONMS) and Building Management Systems (BMS)

– First line troubleshooting and technical support

– Provide information on request for management reports

– Work systematically and accurately in complex settings

– Must be able to work under pressure and tight project deadlines

The successful incumbent will possess the following knowledge and experience:

– 6 years relevant experience

– National Diploma or equivalent technical certification in a relevant IT /Engineering field. (ITIL will be an added advantage)

– Own transport and valid driver’s license

– Knowledge of business continuity testing and management

– Be able to work shifts

Should you meet the above-mentioned requirements, don’t delay! Forward a detailed Word format CV to (email address) or contact Judy on (contact number) to secure your position as one of our shortlisted candidates for this phenomenal opportunity.

