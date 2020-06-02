6 month Contract role for a seasoned UNIX ENGINEER
This is a technical, hands-on opportunity, for you to be part of a Unix Team with a renowned
Telecommunications organisation.
Duties & Responsibilities:
The successful Systems Engineer will be required to take a high-level approach to both identifying, and permanently resolving recurring support issues as proactively as possible while maintaining excellent customer relationships and promoting a positive customer experience.
He/she will become involved in the delivery of cutting-edge projects in the telecommunications industry, to assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced rollouts of the latest hardware, operating system and database technologies.
Implementation and maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure all alerts generated on customer sites are dealt with efficiently.
Education & Qualification:
Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)
TDC and VCP Qualifications.
IT Hardware certifications advantageous (Server / storage / tape library)
Senior Certificate
Technical Skills & Experience:
Unix administration experience A MUST (HP-UX / Solaris / AIX / Linux)
Unix scripting experience A MUST (Bash / Perl / Python / etc.)
Knowledge of FC/SAN technologies advantageous (EMC / HP / IBM / ORACLE)
Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP / ORACLE)
A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures advantageous
Oracle certifications advantageous
Key Competencies & Skills:
Excellent written and verbal communication
Creative approach to problem solving
Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies
Strong analytical skills
Ability to follow instructions and work on your own as well as within a team
Strong drive to learn
Interest in structured approaches to system configuration management
Strong intellectual curiosity, motivation to advance in the profession
Personal Attributes:
Able to work in a team
Ability to work well under pressure
especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach
Self-motivated and self-managed
Be able to take ownership and show initiative
Be able to learn fast and willing to self-study when necessary
If you meet the above requirements, please send your cv to :
(email address)