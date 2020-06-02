Unix Engineer

6 month Contract role for a seasoned UNIX ENGINEER

This is a technical, hands-on opportunity, for you to be part of a Unix Team with a renowned

Telecommunications organisation.

Duties & Responsibilities:

The successful Systems Engineer will be required to take a high-level approach to both identifying, and permanently resolving recurring support issues as proactively as possible while maintaining excellent customer relationships and promoting a positive customer experience.

He/she will become involved in the delivery of cutting-edge projects in the telecommunications industry, to assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced rollouts of the latest hardware, operating system and database technologies.

Implementation and maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure all alerts generated on customer sites are dealt with efficiently.

Education & Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

TDC and VCP Qualifications.

IT Hardware certifications advantageous (Server / storage / tape library)

Senior Certificate

Technical Skills & Experience:

Unix administration experience A MUST (HP-UX / Solaris / AIX / Linux)

Unix scripting experience A MUST (Bash / Perl / Python / etc.)

Knowledge of FC/SAN technologies advantageous (EMC / HP / IBM / ORACLE)

Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP / ORACLE)

A knowledge of relational database and stored procedures advantageous

Oracle certifications advantageous

Key Competencies & Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication

Creative approach to problem solving

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies

Strong analytical skills

Ability to follow instructions and work on your own as well as within a team

Strong drive to learn

Interest in structured approaches to system configuration management

Strong intellectual curiosity, motivation to advance in the profession

Personal Attributes:

Able to work in a team

Ability to work well under pressure

especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach

Self-motivated and self-managed

Be able to take ownership and show initiative

Be able to learn fast and willing to self-study when necessary

