C++ Developer with Node.js – Cape Town

Job Description

The company is currently expanding its development team and has an exciting new opportunity for the right candidate. If you are a highly skilled full-stack developer who is passionate about coding and always eager to expand his/her skills, then this might be the company for you.

They pride themselves on keeping up to date with the latest technology and adopting new tech when necessary. Their team culture is one of the most important aspects of their company and developers are encourages to develop in their own way and experiment to find the right solutions.

Role & Responsibilities

Ability to work in cross functional teams

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision

Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Skills & Qualifications

Minimum of 5+ years of practical development experience

Degree/Diploma in Computer Sciences or a related discipline

Excellent C++ skills

Solid Node.js capabilities

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol, SocketIO and ZMQ or other similar protocols.

Benefits

Flexible working hours/Remote working

Secure Car Parking

Casual dress code

Supportive working environment

