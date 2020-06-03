C++ Developer with Node.js – Cape Town

Job Description
The company is currently expanding its development team and has an exciting new opportunity for the right candidate. If you are a highly skilled full-stack developer who is passionate about coding and always eager to expand his/her skills, then this might be the company for you.
They pride themselves on keeping up to date with the latest technology and adopting new tech when necessary. Their team culture is one of the most important aspects of their company and developers are encourages to develop in their own way and experiment to find the right solutions.
Role & Responsibilities
- Ability to work in cross functional teams
- Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision
- Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.
Skills & Qualifications
- Minimum of 5+ years of practical development experience
- Degree/Diploma in Computer Sciences or a related discipline
- Excellent C++ skills
- Solid Node.js capabilities
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol, SocketIO and ZMQ or other similar protocols.
Benefits
- Flexible working hours/Remote working
- Secure Car Parking
- Casual dress code
- Supportive working environment