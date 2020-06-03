Covid-19 delays AARTO rollout

The national rollout date for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August 2019, the AARTO Bill was signed into law and although no date was officially promulgated, it was intended to take national effect by mid-2020.

However, the capacity of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the entity responsible for the rollout of AARTO, has been severely compromised by the Covid-19 outbreak, and has suffered a significant loss of income.

The Ministry of Transport advises that , for this reason, RTIA is in no position at this stage, to fully conduct the national rollout of AARTO.

The situation will be reviewed in due course for further determination as to when the rollout date be promulgated.