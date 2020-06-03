Data Engineer Capability Lead

Job Advert Summary

This exciting opportunity exists in the Information Services Division based at our Support Office in Kenilworth, Cape Town. We are looking for a Data Engineer Capability Lead to join our Business Intelligence Team. The successful candidate will be responsible for streamlining the engagement between the Pick n Pay business, technical, analytics, data science, and third party communities related to the provisioning of information and insights, while ensuring that data generated from internal and external systems and processes are contextualised and aligned with official business definitions and rules. There will also be a focus on constantly exposing the opportunities and constraints within the data, while facilitating the optimal use of data resulting in insights-driven decision making and opportunity identification.Minimum RequirementsBacherlor’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience essential

7 – 10 years work related experience in a senior management position essential

Understanding of Retail essential

Knowledge of SAP and BW/BI systems essentialDuties and ResponsibilitiesStakeholder Engagement:

Eliciting needs and defining information requirements, presenting contextualised solutions and results in a visual and engaging manner

Working with senior stakeholders to define and implement strategic objectives

Leading:

Guiding business users on the journey towards analytics, supporting casual users but focusing more on holistic solutions and empowering, leading and motivating diverse user communities, business users, analysts, engineers, miners and data scientists. Researching, evaluating and recommending new and better ways of working based on experience, technology and market trends

Moderate, act as intermediary , and translator between the different stakeholds and contributors

Collaboration:

Working with business, technical, analytics, data science and third party communities to define new and innovative solutions while forging better ways of working. Advocating the facilitation and entrenchment of true analytical capabilities and knowledge sharing within and across business communities

Coaching and leading team members

Strategic enablement of an aligned analytical community/capability within Pick n Pay

Analytical & Conceptual Thinking:

Prototyping new reports and analytics, working with data and information to obtain insights that lead to decisions and actions

Data Literacy – the ability to read, write and communicate data in context, including an understanding of data sources and constructs, analytical methods and techniques applied, and the ability to describe the use case, the application and the resulting value

Information Literacy – the ability to know when there is a need for information, to be able to indentify, locate, evaluate and effectively use that information for the issue or problem at hand

Intimate and deep retail business knowledge and market dynamics is essential for understanding data and information in context. The role requires the ability to keep in mind mental models of various data assets and interdependent business process relationships whenever working through analysis

Data Engineering:

Assisting business intelligence and data science communities to provision, prepare and model data. Assisting with initial data exploration steps (e.g. binning, pivoting, summarising and finding correlations). Cataloguing existing data sources, dimensions, attributes and measures. Enabling access to internal and external data sources. Streamlining the supply of data from the results of analytics and experimentation to production delivery. Mapping and tracing data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems

Work Planning:

Detailed knowledge of delivery life cycle associated with business intelligence solutions including but not limited to the key phases, core milestones, critical success factors, typical challenges and mitigation strategies. Working with the solution delivery functions to establish detailed and achievable delivery plans

Working with Capability Leads to prioritise and balance workload across the team

Data/Information Governance:

Contributing and adhering to, and enforcing data and information standards, processes, ways of work, policies, testing and quality assurance

Stay abreast of technology and framework trends in area of competencyCompetenciesPeople orientation

Problem Solving ability

Attention to detail

Patience

Team player

Self-driven, curious and passionate

Excellent communication, social and relationship building skills

Ability to absorb pressure positivelyAdditional InformationThe role forms part of the Business Intelligence Team and involves bimodal ways of working:

Mode 1: Traditional and sequential, emphasising safety and accuracy;

Mode 2: Exploratory and nonlinear, emphasising agility and speed

Expected to be a proponent of analytics, training, facilitating, and act as role model, working with all levels of users.

Passionate about utilising information to measure and manage the business and discover new actionable insights

