Data Specialist

The ideal candidate should be very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious. Using his or her combination of strong technical skills and appreciation for data usage in business processing and analytics, the data specialist will contribute in building robust solutions in line with the client’s overall data architecture.

Qualifications:

· Analytical degree or diploma is essential

· Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge

· Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.

Requirements:

· 5-8 years’ experience working with relational database systems is essential

· ETL development on any tool (SSIS/AWS Glue/Azure Data Factory/Markit EDM) essential

· Working experience with SSRS/Power BI is desirable

· Working knowledge Cube technology (E.g. SSAS) would be an advantage

· Experience or exposure to dimensional modelling/ data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball) is essential

· Working with AWS deployment is desirable

· Experience or exposure to data streaming technologies (Kafka/Kinesis) would be an advantage

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

· Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements. Collaborate with Tech Lead to implement the move of workload (new and existing) to Cloud platform

· Develop integration solutions using SQL and/or data movement tools for:

o Intra-system data distribution

o Loads into the data warehouse

· Design and create Power BI dashboards to present the data.

· Optimising ETL loads to improve performance.

· Testing and deployment of new development

Desired:

· Attention to detail and quality.

· Problem solving

· Willingness to take initiative and responsibility

· Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure

· Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members

· Strong analytical skills

· Good communication

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position