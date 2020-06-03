DevOps Engineer

Well-established company, pushing the boundaries in the digital space, is seeking an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their team. You will need to have a strong Linux background, and be a “jack of all trades” that is eager to take on new challenges. You will work within a large and diverse team, and need to take responsibility for deploying applications into production and proactively troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

Requirements for the role:

Experience with at least one of the following: o Scalable multi-tier applications deployed on VMs o Complex serverless applications o Container based application with at least some exposure to Kubernetes

Degree / Diploma related to the IT field

AWS DevOps Professional Certification

Certified Kubernates Administrator (advantageous)

5+ Years’ experience as either a Full Stack Developer or Operation Engineer for Linux hosted application

2+ Years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer You will need to have the following knowledge:

Knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud 2 years knowledge or digital application patterns

Knowledge of DevOps

Knowledge of Agile

Knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

Knowledge of SQL and No SQL databases

Knowledge of legislation relevant to IT

Ability to implement SDLC automation and testing using GIT based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies

Ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloud-formation, ECS and Lambda

Ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging

Ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager

Ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

Ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDS

Learn more/Apply for this position