Well-established company, pushing the boundaries in the digital space, is seeking an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their team. You will need to have a strong Linux background, and be a “jack of all trades” that is eager to take on new challenges. You will work within a large and diverse team, and need to take responsibility for deploying applications into production and proactively troubleshoot any issues that may arise.
Requirements for the role:
- Experience with at least one of the following:
o Scalable multi-tier applications deployed on VMs
o Complex serverless applications
o Container based application with at least some exposure to Kubernetes
- Degree / Diploma related to the IT field
- AWS DevOps Professional Certification
- Certified Kubernates Administrator (advantageous)
- 5+ Years’ experience as either a Full Stack Developer or Operation Engineer for Linux hosted application
- 2+ Years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer
You will need to have the following knowledge:
- Knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud 2 years knowledge or digital application patterns
- Knowledge of DevOps
- Knowledge of Agile
- Knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis
- Knowledge of SQL and No SQL databases
- Knowledge of legislation relevant to IT
- Ability to implement SDLC automation and testing using GIT based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies
- Ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloud-formation, ECS and Lambda
- Ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging
- Ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager
- Ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents
- Ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDS