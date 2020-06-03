DevOps Engineer

Jun 3, 2020

Well-established company, pushing the boundaries in the digital space, is seeking an experienced DevOps Engineer to join their team. You will need to have a strong Linux background, and be a “jack of all trades” that is eager to take on new challenges. You will work within a large and diverse team, and need to take responsibility for deploying applications into production and proactively troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

Requirements for the role:

  • Experience with at least one of the following:

    o Scalable multi-tier applications deployed on VMs

    o Complex serverless applications

    o Container based application with at least some exposure to Kubernetes

  • Degree / Diploma related to the IT field
  • AWS DevOps Professional Certification
  • Certified Kubernates Administrator (advantageous)
  • 5+ Years’ experience as either a Full Stack Developer or Operation Engineer for Linux hosted application
  • 2+ Years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer

    You will need to have the following knowledge:

  • Knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud 2 years knowledge or digital application patterns
  • Knowledge of DevOps
  • Knowledge of Agile
  • Knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis
  • Knowledge of SQL and No SQL databases
  • Knowledge of legislation relevant to IT
  • Ability to implement SDLC automation and testing using GIT based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies
  • Ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloud-formation, ECS and Lambda
  • Ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging
  • Ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager
  • Ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents
  • Ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDS

Learn more/Apply for this position