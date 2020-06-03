Position Purpose:We are looking for an experienced MySQL database administrator who will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of MySQL instances.This Intermediate role will also require you to be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the other teams, preparing documentations and specifications as required. The MySQL instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS/Microsoft cloud platforms.Qualifications
- Grade 12
- IT-related qualification
Experience:
Job objectives:
Knowledge & Skills:
- 5+ year’s general understanding of database management concepts
- 5+ year’s Strong proficiency in MySQL database management
- 5+ year’s Strong proficiency in Linux operating system
- 5+ years’s Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful