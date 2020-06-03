MySQL Database Administrator

Position Purpose:We are looking for an experienced MySQL database administrator who will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of MySQL instances.This Intermediate role will also require you to be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the other teams, preparing documentations and specifications as required. The MySQL instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS/Microsoft cloud platforms.Qualifications

Grade 12

IT-related qualification

Experience:

5+ years managing MySQL databases

Job objectives:

To manage all MySQL installations and upgrades:

Ensure a standard is applied to all installations.

Keep track of new software versions and plan upgrades.

Raise awareness for END-OF-LIFE versions. To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems:

Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings.

Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved. To carry out basic database administrative tasks:

Check OS and Database logs.

Do backups and restores as requested.

Do regular disaster recovery trials. Profile server resource usage, optimise and tweak as necessary Resolve incidents. Automate maintenance tasks through appropriate scripting language.

Monitor capacity to prevent unplanned outages.

Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per SECURITY team.

Design HIGH AVAILABILITY architecture.

Knowledge & Skills:

5+ year’s general understanding of database management concepts

5+ year’s Strong proficiency in MySQL database management

5+ year’s Strong proficiency in Linux operating system

5+ years’s Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

