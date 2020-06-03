Syspro offers skills development opportunity

Syspro will be providing 500 recently unemployed individuals in the manufacturing and distribution sector with unlimited access to Syspro Learning Channel, an online platform, at no cost for a six month period.

This initiative aims to increase a candidate’s chance of being successful in today’s exceptionally competitive market adversely impacted by Covid-19.

The full effects of the pandemic are still unknown; however, according to Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on February 11 by Stats SA, South Africa’s unemployment rate stood at 29,1% with a decline of 39 000 jobs recorded in Manufacturing.

A survey focusing on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on employment released on May 20 by Stats SA showed that 8,1% of respondents had lost their jobs or had to close their businesses. While this does not represent the general population of South Africa, it gives an early indication of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic will have on the economy and unemployment levels of the country.

By applying to the initiative, candidates will learn new skills and improve their knowledge of ERP and increase their chances of becoming more marketable.

As a global initiative, candidates from all of SYSPRO’s operating regions will be considered including the US, Canada, Africa, UK, Asia and Australasia. To qualify for this opportunity:

* The candidate must be currently unemployed and have recently lost their employment due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

* The candidate must have work experience in the Manufacturing sector.

* Preference will be given to candidates who have experience working in one of Syspro’s target market industries.

* Preference will be given to candidates who have ERP experience.