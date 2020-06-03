Ukheshe launches track & trace to assist with Covid-19

Ukheshe, a SMME focused digital banking platform, has launched a track and trace service using its existing payment ecosystem to assist consumers to manage any possible risk factors in level three lockdown.

Clayton Hayward, CEO and co-founder of Ukheshe, says that Covid-19 is a concern for all citizens and in addition to making the platform free for grant disbursements, Ukheshe wanted to assist in other ways: “We created a track and trace solution to assist consumers to keep updated on infection rates and if they have been compromised.”

As a registered user, by simply checking-in, using the Ukheshe app or via Whatsapp at any business displaying the company’s Masterpass QR code, you will be updated on any Covid-19 infections. For new users without a smartphone, Ukheshe can be accessed by using a USSD code.

“If any infections are reported, the track and trace solution will enable the relevant venue to immediately contact anyone that has visited the location: “Our payment platform is a perfect solution to keep consumers updated and to help fight to flatten the curve,” says Hayward.

The Ukheshe App is free, user friendly and easy to download for anyone needing to transact without a bank account.