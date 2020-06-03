What you need to know about taking a flight in SA

Airports Company South Africa has put in place extensive physical measures, standard operating procedures and staff training necessary to give effect to the Alert Level 3 regulations announced by the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Gopolang Peme, spokesperson for ACSA, says that the measures implemented are comprehensive and cover every aspect of the passenger’s journey from an airport entrance to boarding an aircraft.

ACSA reopened its three largest airports from Monday 1 June for business passengers, on the basis of regulations and protocols announced on Saturday 30 May. A Government Gazette setting out the regulations and requirements for aviation under Alert Level 3 was published on the same day.

The airports operated by ACSA reopened this week are OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International. In terms of the Minister’s announcement, other domestic airports will be opened in phases in the coming weeks.

“As the Minister has stated, reopening of domestic air travel is being done in a phased manner that will be guided, among other considerations, by the availability of the necessary Port Health resources to conduct screening. We have been geared to provide the necessary facilities and services from the first day,” says Peme.

Passengers will find that the airport environment has changed considerably, says Peme. In particular, the new procedures take time and passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure.

Peme appealed to passengers to familiarise themselves with the new procedures.

Arriving at the airport

* Passengers must use drop-and-go facilities or public transport as only passengers will be allowed into the terminal.

* Limited parkade options will be available. These are signposted at each airport.

* Meeters and greeters will not be allowed in the terminal building.

* Baggage wrapping is now compulsory for all check-in luggage for hygiene reasons.

Airport entrances and access control

* A number of access points have been closed at each airport. Please visit the Airports Company website for details on which access points and terminal entrance points should be used.

* Access to terminal buildings will therefore be restricted.

* Physical distancing rules will apply at the terminal entrance.

* Masks are compulsory from entry to the airport all the way through a flight and out of the destination airport.

* Port Health will conduct screening checks at entrances.

* Passengers must produce their business travel permission letters at the entrance.

* It is the passenger’s responsibility to ensure that they have the necessary permission letter before they book a flight.

Check-in process

* Passengers should check in online before going to the airport.

* Online check in can be done at the screens in the terminal building.

* A limited number of check-in counters will be open and physical distancing rules will apply in these queues.

* Using a check-in counter will take longer.

Security checkpoint process

* Passengers will scan their own paper-based or mobile device-based boarding pass to the scanner at the security checkpoint.

* Passengers should remove any metal and electronic items from their person before entering the security queue. This includes mobile devices, watches, jewellery, wallets, keys and so on.

* These items must be placed in the tray at the security scanner.

* This process will minimise the need for security officers to conduct physical pat downs at the checkpoint.

Boarding the aircraft

* Physical distancing rules apply for queues to board an aircraft.

* Passengers must scan their own boarding pass at the boarding gate.

* Boarding will be done in a controlled manner with passengers travelling in the rear seats of the aircraft boarding first. Passengers with tickets for Row A, for example, will board last.

* Masks must be worn for the duration of the flight.

Disembarking from an aircraft

* Masks must continue to be used when disembarking and moving towards the baggage carousels.

* Physical distancing rules will apply at the baggage carousels.

* Crowding close to the baggage carousels will not be permitted.